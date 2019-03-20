I-170 Crash

Emergency crews on WB I-170 at Brentwood Blvd. Wednesday morning.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One lane of southbound I-170 at Brentwood has been reopened after a multi-vehicle accident originally closed off all lanes.

Emergency crews are on the scene with several damaged cars.

Police said there have been multiple injuries, however, the severity of the injuries is not yet known.

No word been given on when all lanes will be reopened.

