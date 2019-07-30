ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A multi-million dollar project on a main road in St. Peters is now expected to be completed nearly a year later than originally planned.

In January, News 4 reported on the work on Jungermann Road between Country Creek Drive and Margaret Brown Court after the completion date was moved back to late summer 2019. Now, city officials say it will be months beyond that target before work is complete.

Crews are working to replace two bridges, elevate the road to help with flooding, and improve the pedestrian trail. In order for crews to work, traffic is squeezed down to two lanes.

"It's a mess. Everyone in here is very upset," said Joanne Trap, who lives in the subdivision behind the road work.

Other neighbors don't mince words when talking about the $2.8 million road project they drive through every day.

"It's been a nightmare," said Cody Duncan.

Everything came to a standstill when crews found a major utility that wasn't properly marked on the plans. The bundle of cables handles communication for much of the city and St. Charles County. Now, AT&T is in the process of relocating it.

"It has taken AT&T a little longer to complete the work but we have to remember this is a very large duct system," said Burt Benesek, City of St. Peters manager of transportation and development services. "This isn't one conduit with a couple wires in it. It's six to eight ducts, four inches in diameter, each one has fiber optic cable or copper cable that they have to literally splice each cable. It's very time consuming."

The slow process is discouraging to neighbors.

"The fact the mound of mud is now full of grass just kind of shows it's not progressing," said David Lang.

Now, they are hearing the "late summer" completion goal will come and go.

"That's really unfortunate, especially for all the people that live on the road," said Cody Duncan. "It causes a lot of traffic and moves real slow."

But some relief is in sight.

"I would like a turn lane, that would be great! That would free up some traffic," said Lang, referring to a lane heading into the Country Creek subdivision.

He should get that by the end of the year. That's also when city leaders say the west side of the road will be complete. They are now hoping the east side, and entire project, will be completed by Spring of 2020.

Benesek says the cost of all the changes to address the utilities is about $18,000. But he says the project shouldn't cost taxpayers more than originally planned because they are tweaking other aesthetic parts of the project to save and make up for the cost. He explains 80 percent of the project is funded through federal and St. Charles County road grants, while St. Peters taxpayers are responsible for the other 20 percent.