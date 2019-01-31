ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A multi-car crash is causing slowdowns on westbound Interstate 70 in St. Charles early Thursday morning.
MoDOT reported the accident shut down three right lanes of traffic on the Blanchette Bridge on the interstate just before 5 a.m.
As of 6 a.m., two lanes of traffic has been reopened.
It is unknown if any injuries have been reported at this time.
News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
