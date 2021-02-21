NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An accident reconstruction team are investigating a deadly crash in north St. Louis early Sunday morning.
The multi-crash happened just before 4 a.m. near Dr. Martin Luther King and Goodfellow. Authorities said at least one person was killed during the collision.
