ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A multi-car crash briefly shut down westbound Interstate 70 near Shreve Monday morning.
Emergency crew arrived on scene and quickly diverted traffic off to the nearest exit.
It is unknown if there are any injuries reported.
The road was reopened as crews cleared the crash. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
