ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A multi-car accident closed all lanes of westbound I-44 near the Archgrounds Monday night.
The accident happened sometime around 8:00 p.m. Numbers officers and emergency vehicles were on the scene.
The accident was cleared around 9:30 p.m.
Other information was not immediately known.
