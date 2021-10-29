ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The American Red Cross has partnered with other local disaster assistance organizations to help those impacted by the recent tornadoes.
Severe storms spawned several tornadoes in Missouri and Illinois Sunday night.
The organizations are opening a “one-stop shop” Multi-Agency Resource Center. At the center, representatives from government, nonprofit and religiously affiliated disaster relief organizations will be on hand. Those needing assistance should bring identification and verification of their address to be eligible for assistance from some of the agencies. Childcare will be available.
The resource center will be available at the following locations:
Fredericktown, MO
- Monday, November 1, 2021
- Calvary Church
- 1725 East Highway 72
- Noon – 8:00 P.M.
Farmington, MO
- Tuesday, November 2, 2021
- Farmington Community Civic Center
- Two Black Knight Drive
- 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.