ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The American Red Cross has partnered with other local disaster assistance organizations to help those impacted by the recent tornadoes.

The organizations are opening a “one-stop shop” Multi-Agency Resource Center. At the center, representatives from government, nonprofit and religiously affiliated disaster relief organizations will be on hand. Those needing assistance should bring identification and verification of their address to be eligible for assistance from some of the agencies. Childcare will be available.

The resource center will be available at the following locations:

Fredericktown, MO

Monday, November 1, 2021

Calvary Church

1725 East Highway 72

Noon – 8:00 P.M.

Farmington, MO