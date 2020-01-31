Mugshots of the Month: January 2020

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mugshots in the news in January 2020.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Robert Patrick, 28, was charged after a 9-year-old boy was grazed in the head as a result of a shooting on January 20 in the 4000 block of Meramec just before 7:40 a.m. Patrick was charged on January 31 with shooting into a vehicle, assault, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.
Antonio Taylor, 36, and Joshua Easley, 36, were charged with first-degree murder after Gary Flemings was found shot to death in an abandoned building on September 28, 2019. Taylor was charged on January 16 and Easley was charged January 17, 2020.
Maya Caston, 25, was charged on January 12, 2020 with second-degree murder and abuse and neglect. Police said Carson covered her children's mouths and noses with a towel and a blanket and concealed them. Police said she failed to get medical attention and the baby boy and girl died as a result on January 8.
Edward Nixon, 24, was charged with first-degree murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action for a December 9, 2019 double murder in Jennings. Nixon was charged on January 10, 2020.
Matthew Granberry, 25, was charged with first-degree murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action for a December 9, 2019 double murder in Jennings. Granberry was charged on January 9, 2020.
From left to right: Cortez Caves, 23, Matthew Granberry, 25, and Edwards Nixon, 24 were charged with first-degree murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action for a December 9 double murder in Jennings.
Cortez Caves, 23, was charged with first-degree murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action for a December 9, 2019 double murder in Jennings. Caves was charged on January 7, 2020.
Belleville Police Department
Steve Madden, 54, and Lindsey Carter, 34, are facing multiple charges stemming from a Jan. 22 robbery in Belleville.
Vinelink
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff's Office
A Grand Jury indicted Larry McConnell, Brookline Fire Chief, on 2nd Degree Rape and 3 counts of Statutory Sodomy in the Second Degree.
Illinois State Police
Washington, Missouri Police Department
North County Police Cooperative
Christian Fredrick, 17, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.
Florissant Police Department
Bobby Copass is charged with first-degree arson in the Jan. 17 house fire.
North County Police Cooperative
Steve M. Ousley, 31, admitted to shooting and killing 38-year-old Albert Gant Jr. on Thursday, Jan. 16.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department
Hazelwood Police Department
Washington Sharron was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm for the shooting of a young boy from April 1, 2019 in Hazelwood. Warrants were issued for Sharron's arrest on January 17, 2020.
St. Louis County Police Department
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office
Lynlee J. Renick, 31, and Michael K. Humphrey, 35, were arrested and charged with murder for the shooting death of 27-year-old Benjamin Renick on June 8, 2017. They were arrested on January 16, 2020.
Wood River Police Department
St. Clair County Jail
Madison County State's Attorney's Office
SLMPD
Kaleb Shade, 17, and Larry Henry, 27, were charged in connection to a robbery at an adult store in St. Louis
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department
Officers arrested 18-year-old Michael Lawerence in connection with the vandalism of Soldiers Memorial in downtown St. Louis.
O'Fallon Police Department
23-year-old Alexander Scott, of St. Louis, is charged with two counts of first-degree making a terrorist threat.
Cole M. McCall, 21, is charged with an accident resulting in death and the stealing of a motor vehicle.
St. Louis County Police Department
SLMPD
Marvin Humphrey, 61, is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting at Love's Truck Stop in late November.
St. Louis County Police Department
Decarlo Powell, 21, was charged on January 11, 2020 with second-degree murder, attempted robbery, assault and armed criminal action for a January 7, 2020 shooting and attempted robbery.
Ricardo Jones is charged in the December 21 murder of Bryan Scoggins in the 5700 block of Kingsbury.
St. Louis County Police Department
St. Louis County Police Department
St. Louis County Police Department
Granite City Police Department
Kristine N. Mills, 34, and Kadeem L. Noland, 27, are facing murder charges in the shooting death of 36-year-old Jason A. Thomas.
St. Charles County Police Department
Abigail N. Lawrence, 27, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the stabbing death of a 62-year-old man.
Lincoln County Prosecutor
Rico Clark admitted to shooting his wife nine times at in a motel room in Elsberry, Mo. in June 2018. Prosecutors say their infant daughter was in the room during the shooting.
KVVU
St. Louis County Police Department
Madison County, Illinois Sheriff's Office
28-year-old Timothy Michael Banowetz is accused of fatally stabbing Randy Gori.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
SLMPD
Kevon Lowe was charged with the following charges for both shootings: assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, felony fleeing and property damage.
Leonard D. Ragsdale was charged with first-degree robbery after police say he entered a Schnucks store in Warrenton and robbed a money of her money at gunpoint on January 3, 2020.
St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office
Cameron Blake, 22, of Shiloh, Illinois, robbed three gas stations and a Domino's Pizza in December 2019 at gunpoint. Blake was charged with four counts of armed robbery.
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office/AP Images
Nicholas August is charged with armed robbery, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated unlawful restraint after police say he entered a bank in Rockford.
North County Police Cooperative
John Dickson, left, and Daniel Clemson, right, were charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action following an armed robbery in Vinita Park
Illinois State Police
St. Louis County Police Department
Joshua Haegle, 17, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the July 20, 2019 deadly shooting of 14-year-old Ien Coleman.
St. Louis City Police Department
Anthony Conner, 17, is accused of taking part in a shooting and attempted carjacking in the 5800 block of Goodfellow on Jan. 10, 2020
St. Louis County Police Department
Quentin Jackson, 37, is accused of fatally stabbing Justin Leeman, 41, in the 7900 block of Hildesheim Avenue on Jan. 13, 2020.
St. Louis County Police Department
Shawn Overstreet, 48, is accused of burglarizing The Yorkshire Cleaners and Affton Muffler Shop in November 2019.
Roxana Police Department
Jordin A. Reynolds is accused of leading police on a chase and crashing a car into the Dee-Lux Diner.
Ballwin Police Department
Kenneth Drones, 38, was arrested after a camera was found glued to an ATM at the US Bank on Manchester in Ballwin on Jan. 15, 2020.
St. Louis County Police Department
Antonio Taylor is accused of killing Gary Flemings at an abandoned Kinloch home in September 2019.
