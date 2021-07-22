Muffins sold at Walmart, 7-Eleven recalled over listeria concerns

(CNN) - Dozens of muffin products are being recalled over a possible listeria contamination.
Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling their packaged muffins products, sold across the U.S. under various brand names, including Uncle Wally’s and The Worthy Crumb.
The generic brand muffins of Walmart, 7-Eleven and Stop & Shop are also among those included in the recall.
The company is instructing consumers to immediately dispose of the products.
Give and Go said there are no reported illnesses and the recall is out of an abundance of caution.
A full list of the muffins affected by the recall can be found on the FDA’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.