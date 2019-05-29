WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller is set to make his first public statement on the Russia investigation Wednesday, the Justice Department said.
Mueller will speak at the Justice Department at 11 a.m. and won't take any questions.
It was not clear what he intended to say, but the statement comes amid demands for Mueller to testify on Capitol Hill about his findings and tension with Attorney General William Barr over the handling of his report.
Mueller's report into Russia meddling in the 2016 electiondid not find that Russia and the Trump campaign coordinated to sway the presidential election. It did not reach a conclusion on whether the president had obstructed justice.
Barr is currently in Alaska for work.
