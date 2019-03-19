COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- A University of Missouri police officer has been fired after campus leaders verified a photo of him in blackface.
In a release Tuesday, the university said Marcus Collins acknowledged that he was the individual in the picture and that it was prior to his employment with the police department.
“This type of behavior is not tolerated at Mizzou, and we understand how this impacts our entire community profoundly,” MU Chancellor Alexander N. Cartwright said. “Racism, hate and insensitive behavior have no place on our campus. We are committed to our values of respect, responsibility, discovery and excellence, and to making our campus a place where everyone feels welcome and protected.”
This is a developing story story. Refresh this page for updates.
