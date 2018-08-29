CRESTWOOD (KMOV.com) - Bulldozers will be taking aim at “Mt. Crestwood” the large pile of dirt that sits on the site of the former Crestwood Mall.
The catchy nickname from locals, has come to symbolize the frustration over the lack of progress in a new planned development.
"There's a lot of jokes," says Claire Hastie.
"Sometimes I get a little tired of it," Caroline Ekbatani told News 4.
Crestwood City Administrator Kris Simpson says the developer will meet a Friday deadline to begin leveling out the property.
Simpson also says the developer is working to revise the plan in order to attract tenants.
