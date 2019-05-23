JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMVO.com) – The 2019 Missouri State High School Activities Association’s (MSHSAA) Track & Field Class 3, 4, 5 Championships have been suspended.
The announcement came Thursday morning after a tornado touched down in Jefferson City, which was supposed to host the competition.
Read: 'Extensive' damage reported in Jefferson City tornado
According to the MSHSAA, more information will be released later in the day. They are also urging people to not travel to Jefferson City at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is known.
