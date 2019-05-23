JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The 2019 Missouri State High School Activities Association’s (MSHSAA) Track & Field Class 3, 4, 5 Championships have been moved.
The announcement came Thursday morning after a tornado touched down in Jefferson City, which was supposed to host the competition.
Read: 'Extensive' damage reported in Jefferson City tornado
The MSHSAA, urged people not travel to Jefferson City at this time.
Around 10:30 a.m., the announcement was made that the locations for the competitions would be split so they could do a one-day meet. The following locations will be hosting the one-day meet on Saturday:
- Class 3 – University of Missouri Walton Stadium
- Class 4 – Washington High School
- Class 5 – Battle High School
