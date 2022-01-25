You are the owner of this article.
MSHP: Woman killed while backing up on I-255 near Koch Road

All lanes of EB I-255 near Koch Road were closed due to a fatal accident.

Koch and 255 wreck

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.COM) - A 62-year-old Illinois woman was killed while trying to reverse on Interstate 255 near Koch Road Tuesday night. 

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Linda Hemenway, 62, of Columbia, Illinois, was attempting to back up her Jeep Wrangler from one of the right lanes onto the left shoulder just before 8 p.m.

Her Jeep was then hit by a Volvo. Hemenway was ejected from the vehicle. She died from her injuries. 

