MSHP: Woman killed while backing up on I-255 near Koch Road

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.COM) - A 62-year-old Illinois woman was killed while trying to reverse on Interstate 255 near Koch Road Tuesday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Linda Hemenway, 62, of Columbia, Illinois, was attempting to back up her Jeep Wrangler from one of the right lanes onto the left shoulder just before 8 p.m.
Her Jeep was then hit by a Volvo. Hemenway was ejected from the vehicle. She died from her injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.