A lot of people like to head out onto area waterways over the 4th of July weekend, but the Missouri State Highway Patrol wants everyone to know all of the recent rain has made conditions dangerous.

The water levels in all are rivers and creeks are up and some have minor flooding, but all of them have strong currents. 

"The rivers don't discriminate," said Corporal  Juston Wheetley with MSHP. 

The high water levels also pose a threat to boaters because there is more debris in the water, and if a watercraft strikes a submerged log, passengers can get thrown from their boat.

MSHP says if you go boating, make sure to wear a life preserver.

