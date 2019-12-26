MSHP trooper's squad car rear-ended on I-55 in South City

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A crash involving a Missouri State Highway Patrol squad car briefly closed northbound Interstate 55 in South City Wednesday night.
Around 8 p.m., a state trooper was heading northbound on the highway near Loughborough in his patrol car, a 2018 Dodge Charger, when a 2010 Ford Flex was driving close behind him.
The driver of the Ford didn't slow down and rear-ended the trooper's car, officials said.
The trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The patrol car had minor damages.
