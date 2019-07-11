JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- What does it take to be a law officer?
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is taking a unique step to help young men and women find out and they're all having a little fun in the process.
Thursday, News 4 visited MSHP's Summer Youth Academy, in Jefferson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.