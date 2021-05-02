VILLA RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 56-year-old man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Franklin County was identified Sunday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Jason Gilley was walking in the right lane of Highway 100 at Cromwell Drive just past 3 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Troopers later found a broken passenger side mirror from the driver's dark colored vehicle. The vehicle is believed to be a truck but the make, model and color is unknown.
Anyone with information on the incident, or that has seen a truck missing a mirror, should call MSHP at 636-300-2800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.