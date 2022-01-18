MSHP says emergency alert for Joker's car was 'meant to be a test message'

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A test emergency alert was sent by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday afternoon.
The alert read, “Gotham City MO purple/green 1978 Dodge 3700GT MO UKIDME.” Those who looked closely at the alert noticed it was describing a car typically driven by one of Batman’s nemesis, the Joker.
Minutes after the alert reached cellphones, the highway patrol tweeted, “This was meant to be a test message, THERE WAS NO ALERT.” A "Public Safety Alert" was then sent out reading, "The previous alert was a test. This is a cancelation of the blue alert test."
