ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Sunday's winter snow storm in the area caused several accidents and closures on interstates on both sides of the river.
At 5:30 a.m. Monday, the Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP) Troop C, which patrols the St. Louis Metro and surrounding areas, said the responded to 489 calls for service, 124 stranded motorists and 189 separate crashes on Sunday. In total, 25 people were injured and four people were killed.
MSHP said one of the fatalities happened earlier in the day on Interstate 270 in Kirkwood. It was not weather-related.
The three other fatalities happened in St. Francois County on Highway 67. MSHP said one vehicle had crashed and three people were outside of the car when another vehicle overturned and hit them. Around 5:30 p.m., a fourth vehicle struck and killed three people standing on the highway.
In total around Missouri, MSHP responded to 559 crashes and 525 stranded vehicles as of 8 p.m. There were 53 injuries and four fatalities.
Emergency crews responded to a car crash on westbound Interstate 70 near Lake St. Louis involving up to 13 cars Sunday around 10 a.m. Sunday. Crews diverted traffic off to the nearest exit until the interstate reopened around 1:30 p.m.
A woman suffered moderate injuries.
WINTER CLOSINGS
Sunday
The Gateway Arch Visitor Center and the Old Courthouse closed at 3 p.m. Sunday. Both monuments will also open later than normal on Monday. The Arch will open at 11:00 a.m. while the Old Courthouse will open at 10:00 a.m.
The Garden Glow at the Botanical Gardens was canceled for Sunday.
Soldiers Memorial Military Museum closed at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Six Flags will not open for their Holiday in the Park due to the snow. It will be open to the public on Saturday, December 21.
The St. Louis Zoo closed at 1 p.m. Sunday and the U.S. Bank Wild Lights show was cancelled for the night.
The St. Louis Art Museum will close at 3 p.m. on Sunday and will reopen for visitors on Tuesday, December 17.
FLIGHTS AT LAMBERT AIRPORT
Some flights in and out of Lambert-St. Louis International Airport are delayed. To see flight status, click here.
