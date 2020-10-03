FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An endangered person advisory was issued after a 13-year-old girl left her Ferguson home Saturday.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Maya Owens left her home in the 1,000 block of Hudson Road at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Officials said she left a note behind, indicating suicidal thoughts, and then walked out of the house on foot.
She is 5'5", 200 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt under a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
IF you see Maya, call 911 or the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.
