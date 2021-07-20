(KMOV.com) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol wants to get the word out after several road rage incidents in the St. Louis area in recent months.

Some of those encounters have ended in gunfire. The highway patrol says the best thing to do is slow down, let the aggressive driver pass, and create distance between yourself and the other driver.

"If you encounter an aggressive driver, do not engage in a verbal altercation with them," said Cprl. Dallas Thompson.

Most of the incidents appear to be random and most occur on interstates.