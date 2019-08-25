CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The body of Illinois man who drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday afternoon has been identified.
Friends and family of 23-year-old Sean Burgess said he was floating on a large Maui mat floatation while watching the Lake of the Ozarks shootout race just before 2 p.m. near the 33.9 mile marker.
While watching the race, Burgess' friends noticed he was missing from the group. They told police that they did not see him enter the water.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol 's dive team were called to the area and recovered Burgess from the water just before 11 p.m.
