ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- “Oh my God,” is what Ronald Jones said in shock when he saw his cousin fall through a manhole.
It happened near Kennerly and Billiups in the Ville Neighborhood, as she was walking to attend her sister’s funeral. “Just saw her hanging down, feet down it the manhole,” Jones said.
News 4 found residents have been complaining about the crumbling manhole for some time. “What if it was a child that fell down in that 6-foot hole," Jones said.
News 4 found the Metropolitan Sewer District maintains and inspects more than 300,000 manholes in both St. Louis City and County. MSD says deteriorating manholes are a problem they’re addressing across the St. Louis metro area.
“We’re on a 10-year cycle of inspecting manholes and some of them we just haven’t gotten to yet,” Sean Hadley with MSD said.
News 4 found majority of the manholes are concrete. A compound that doesn’t hold up well over time. MSD says they’ve been slowly phasing out concrete plates with cast iron ones based on condition assessments. So far this year, 150 manhole covers have been replaced; 110 of them were because of severe deterioration. Under an agreement with the EPA, MSD is required to inspect these holes once every 10 years. However, they say crews who routinely clean out inlets often inspect manhole covers.
MSD is encouraging residents to report damaged or missing manhole covers to their customer service line at 314-768-6260.
