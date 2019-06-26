ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- News 4 is watching out for homeowners in South City dealing with flood damage.
In May, a power outage at the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District’s (MSD) pump station along the River Des Peres caused water to backup in homes along Germania Street. About 500 homes were affected.
Read: Power outage at MSD pump station causes water backup in homes, will cost MSD millions in repairs
MSD says less than 150 had basement backups because of the failure of their system. Those properties will be full reimbursed.
According to MSD, an additional 300 customers experienced basement backups from overcharged sewers caused by the rain. Those properties fall under MSD’s $2,900 insurance program.
MSD says there were also some flooded streets near River Des Peres, but it is not responsible for “surface flooding due to extreme rainfall.”
Tne resident News 4 spoke to says she is still waiting to hear back from MSD. She says she has at least $9000 in flooding damage and repairs in her basement.
