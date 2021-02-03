ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District is calling on the public to attend a series of informative town hall meetings that could impact how much residents could be paying for their wastewater bill.
MSD says Proposition Y will be on the April ballot to determine if money from bonds should be used to complete wastewater system improvements.
If Prop Y is passed, rates will only increase by 3.7 percent, but MSD says, if it’s not passed, they will have to pay for the improvement through rate increases.
Bills could see an increase as high as 17 percent and the improvements will happen over a four year period starting July of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.