The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District is calling on the public to attend town hall meetings that could impact how much residents could be paying for their wastewater bill.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District is calling on the public to attend a series of informative town hall meetings that could impact how much residents could be paying for their wastewater bill.

Manhole cover MSD

MSD says Proposition Y will be on the April ballot to determine if money from bonds should be used to complete wastewater system improvements.

If Prop Y is passed, rates will only increase by 3.7 percent, but MSD says, if it’s not passed, they will have to pay for the improvement through rate increases.

Bills could see an increase as high as 17 percent and the improvements will happen over a four year period starting July of this year.

MSD is inviting the public to learn more and ask questions at a series of
live virtual public meetings via Zoom and Facebook Live.
 
The full schedule is below:
 
Click on the date or time you are available to register for one of our virtual town halls -
 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.