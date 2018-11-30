SOUTH ST.LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Metropolitan Sewer District says in the last month, thieves have been eyeing their manhole covers and stealing them to pawn off at scrap metal shops.
“We’re replacing about three or four a day,” said MSD spokesperson Sean Hadley.
MSD says it’s happening in South City. Most of the thefts are happening on Osage, Dover, Tennessee, and Louisiana Streets.
“We’ve lost about 30 to 40 manhole covers in the last month,” said Hadley.
MSD says they’ve reached out to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to help monitor this problem.
“We’re trying to get them to step up their patrols,” said Hadley.
So far, the department says they’ve spent $6,000- $10,000 in replacing the stolen manholes.
MSD says if you spot suspicious activity around a manhole, call their customer service line at 314-768-6260 or St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
