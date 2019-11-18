FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- A woman who was flooded out in her home is now living without heat or hot water.

Ferguson woman says neighbor is responsible for her basement flooding Georgia Cotton says dealing with a basement that flooded in August has been the worst experience of her life.

Georgia Cotton said it’s been three cold months without any heat or warm water in her home. Her water heater and furnace were knocked out after a wall of water came into her basement.

“I really am hopeful that we can get to the bottom of this,” said Cotton.

She said the City of Ferguson said her neighbor is to blame after he constructed his own drainage system in his backyard.

Cotton said whenever it rains, the water pours from a pipe, directly down the hill, and into her patio area creating a pool of water.

“I thought that more would have come to him to proceed with how to get this taken care of,” Cotton said.

News 4 found that Cotton’s neighbor is newly-elected Missouri House of Representative Mike Person.

Ferguson City officials said Person has been cited several times dating to 2016 for issues on his property.

Person blamed the Metropolitan Sewer District for the flooding. On Monday MSD said their investigation showed the flooding wasn’t caused by them.

We went by Person’s home. He didn’t want to answer questions regarding Cotton’s basement.

“If he’s not going to try and resolve this problem, I’m wondering what would happen when he gets in Jefferson City and represents Ferguson,” Cotton said.

During our interview with Cotton, Person came to Cotton’s home. When he realized our cameras were there he drove off before we could ask more questions.

Since Person hasn’t responded to the city’s citations, this matter is in the courts hands.

During the last court hearing, Person’s attorney asked for a continuance. Their next court hearing is set for December 17th.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help Cotton buy a new water take.