ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Metropolitan Sewer District says T.E.H. Realty has been ignoring unpaid sewer bills for years.
Sean Hadley, spokesperson with MSD, said T.E.H. Realty is delinquent more than $162,000 in unpaid sewer bills.
Their records show the company ranks number six on MSD’s top 10 delinquent customers.
“We’re in the process of looking to see exactly how they’re operating,” said Hadley.
We found out from MSD, T.E.H. Realty has been operating under at least 20 different company names.
News 4 was first to report in 2018 about the horrible conditions residents say they’ve been living in.
Some properties are now condemned and employees said they’re not receiving paychecks.
Mounting trash was piled up at one South City complex after T.E.H. stopped paying trash bills. Mayor Lyda Krewson stepped in and had city workers remove the trash and promised to bill T.E.H.
On Thursday, St. Louis City leaders said T.E.H. is delinquent $4,000- $6,000, for their water bill.
“All they’re doing is collecting our rent money and doing nothing with it,” said T.E.H. resident Holly David.
MSD said if companies like T.E.H. remain delinquent it will affect innocent customers.
“It could have a long term effect on sewer rates,” said Hadley.
Thursday, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley pushed HUD and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to investigate T.E.H. Realty.
T.E.H. has not responded to request for comments from News 4.
MSD said the past due accounts have been handed over to the collections.
