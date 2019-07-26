SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) says they are looking into concerns after at least nine homes in a Spanish Lake subdivision experienced sewage backups into their basements during a Monday rain storm.
Residents near Herefordshire Drive and Coal Bank Road say it has been a re-occurring problem for three years.
"Since 2013, they’ve had over 44 water back-up calls or water issues,” said Sean Hadley with MSD.
Friday, MSD told News 4 they are investigating why some homes continue to have this problem.
"We’re doing a deeper dive to see if some people have faulty lateral lines, and what we can do as far as some solutions," Hadley said.
News 4 found the Spanish Lake area experienced historic rain totals during Monday’s storm.
"This area got 6-8 inches of rain in a short amount of time," Hadley said.
MSD says the heavy rain along with the neighborhood’s location makes controlling backflows more challenging
"This area is in a what we call a bowl area," Hadley said.
MSD says engineers will go to the troubled properties to see about installing alternatives.
"The solution isn’t to just put tanks in, that’s a possible solution we have to look at and see what the best solution would be," Hadley said.
Field engineers will be out in the neighborhood next week to look at homes to find a solution.
Some recommendations could include residents putting a tank or a pump on their property.
