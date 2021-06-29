ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Lonnie Bell says COVID-19 relief assistance has been a lifeline for herself and thousands of St. Louis residents.
“One minute you’re living from paycheck to paycheck, the next minute you know you’re homeless,” Bell said.
Bell is back on her feet and living in a home of her own, after living out of a storage facility when she lost her job last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was able to receive help from the Urban League because of federally issued COVID-19 relief funds. Bell is now encouraging those who need help to take advantage of the latest round in federal relief through the State Assistance for Housing Relief program. It is run by the Missouri Housing Development Commission and funded through the federal COVID-19 stimulus package. Its purpose is to provide renters with utility assistance.
“I have not seen delinquencies at the rate that we’re seeing now,” said Marion Gee.
Gee, the Director of Finance with the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD), says based on the amount of delinquent accounts, this assistance is needed.
“It’s about a 20 percent increase,” he said.
Gee says MSD records show steady increases in the number of accounts that are now delinquent from past due bills. Gee says they’ve seen a $2 million increase in delinquent accounts since March 2020.
“Certainly don’t want to see delinquencies increase 20% each year,” Gee said.
Gee says the additional federal funding will also help prevent utility companies from going into the red.
“For both us and the customers, it will definitely help to drive down those delinquent balances,” he said.
For utility assistance, click here. MSD says they offer additional financial assistance, which can be found here.
