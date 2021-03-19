SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Several days of rain have caused nasty problems around the St. Louis area. One woman says when it rains, her home pours with problems. Rose Spicer said she’s tired of having to air out her basement after another sewage backup.
“I don’t care what they charge a month, I’m willing to pay it," Spicer said. "Just fix the problem, stop doing this to us.” Her home was one of several in Spanish Lake that backed up with sewage Thursday after heavy rainfall. The Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) responded to nearly 200 calls of backups in the north St. Louis County area.
News 4 first reported Spicer’s story in 2019. Records from MSD show her home has had at least seven water and sewage backups since 2015. She’s out $10,000 in repairs from the last backup in 2019. “It's too hard," Spicer said. "I'm too old to be going through this."
We went to MSD to find out why these backups keep happening in Spicer’s neighborhood. We found the homes do have backflow prevention systems in place to prevent this problem. Recent storms have overpowered the system with the volume of rain during this recent rain storm and the one in 2019.
MSD says the Spanish Lake area is saturated with ground water from the melted snow after February’s snow storm. They say that water seeps into the ground and flows into sewage pipes attributing to these backups.
MSD says this is a complex issue that can’t be prevented 100 percent. They say they are working to reduce the number of backflows in the Spanish Lake area. However, they say the problem isn’t wide enough to replace the sewer system.
