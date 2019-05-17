ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Crews with the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) are responding to an underground force main sewer break in North St. Louis County Friday.
The main sewer break is off Fox Haven Ct., near Spanish Lake. MSD said sewer services in the area are not affected and there is no immediate threat to the public.
A routine inspection led to the break discovery Friday morning. MSD said the leak is not contained at the moment and repairs are expected to continue through the weekend.
As a result, MSD expects to shut down an upstream pump station early next week as crews complete the necessary repairs. MSD will use vactor trucks that suck up sewage to continuously empty the pump station while it’s shut down to minimize further overflow into Coldwater Creek.
MSD placed warning signs near the affected areas. Everyone is asked to avoid contact with the affected areas and if anyone gets in contact with the creek, they should immediately wash with water and soap.
