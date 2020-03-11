Voters will be presented with Proposition Y in April that would raise your wastewater rate. The rate hike will fund the Metropolitan Sewer District’s Project Clear.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The next time voters in Missouri head to the voting booth will be in April for the general municipal election.

Voters will be presented with Proposition Y that would raise your wastewater rate.

The rate hike will fund the Metropolitan Sewer District’s Project Clear.

Project clear would fund $1.5 billion of improvements needed for the sewer system over a four year period from July 2020 to June 2024.

Project Clear is being required by the US Environmental Protection Agency. MSD said the project would eliminate wastewater overflows, reduce building backups, repair and rehabilitate the wastewater system, replace incinerators at Bissell Point and Lemay Wastewater Treatment plants, and retire the Fenton Wastewater Treatment plant.

MSD works to clean up sewage spill in Ladue

The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District along Market Street. Credit: KMOV

MSD will hold a series of public information meetings:

March 11, 2020 (6:00pm)

Ferguson Community Empowerment Center

9420 West Florissant Ave

St. Louis, MO 63136

March 18,2020 (6:00pm)

Maryland Heights Community Center

2300 McKelvey Rd

Maryland Heights, MO

March 19, 2020 (6:00pm)

The Point at Ballwin Commons

#1 Ballwin Commons

Ballwin, MO 63103

March 24, 2020 (6:00pm)

Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District

2350 Market St

St. Louis, MO 63103

March 26, 2020 (6:00pm)

Affton White-Rodgers Community Center

9801 Mackenzie Rd

St. Louis, MO 63123

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.