ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The next time voters in Missouri head to the voting booth will be in April for the general municipal election.
Voters will be presented with Proposition Y that would raise your wastewater rate.
The rate hike will fund the Metropolitan Sewer District’s Project Clear.
Project clear would fund $1.5 billion of improvements needed for the sewer system over a four year period from July 2020 to June 2024.
Project Clear is being required by the US Environmental Protection Agency. MSD said the project would eliminate wastewater overflows, reduce building backups, repair and rehabilitate the wastewater system, replace incinerators at Bissell Point and Lemay Wastewater Treatment plants, and retire the Fenton Wastewater Treatment plant.
MSD will hold a series of public information meetings:
March 11, 2020 (6:00pm)
Ferguson Community Empowerment Center
9420 West Florissant Ave
St. Louis, MO 63136
March 18,2020 (6:00pm)
Maryland Heights Community Center
2300 McKelvey Rd
Maryland Heights, MO
March 19, 2020 (6:00pm)
The Point at Ballwin Commons
#1 Ballwin Commons
Ballwin, MO 63103
March 24, 2020 (6:00pm)
Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District
2350 Market St
St. Louis, MO 63103
March 26, 2020 (6:00pm)
Affton White-Rodgers Community Center
9801 Mackenzie Rd
St. Louis, MO 63123
