ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) has increased the number of crews on standby in preparation for storms late this week and weekend.
Thursday, News 4 spotted crews cleaning inlets and sewers, which keeps the systems open so they can handle large amounts of rain.
MSD says the crews need your help find problem areas.
“We need the public's help because there are thousands and thousands of them, so if you see something that looks like water's not gonna be able to get into it, give us a call,” said Sean Stone with MSD.
The utility says if it anticipates more issues, they will staff more crews.
Information on how to contact MSD to report any problems can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.