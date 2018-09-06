ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Metropolitan Sewer District has been extra busy preparing for the heavy rains expected over the next several days.
While maintenance, cleaning and other activities are done year-round to make sure the system is running at peak efficiency, they've been spending some time hitting known problem areas.
“There are certain hotspots that we'll go to and have been going to for the last several days and clean those out things that we do regularly,” said Lance LeComb, an MSD spokesperson. “We're doing a little bit more frequently over the last couple days.”
MSD suggests making sure that downspouts are pointed away from your home, window wells and walkout basement drains are clear of leaves and other debris, and if possible, safely make sure gutters are clean
MSD will have extra crews on standby for the upcoming heavy rain. They urge residents call them to report a flooded street, blocked inlet, or a basement back up.
But in a life-threatening-flooding emergency, call 9-1-1.
