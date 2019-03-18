ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) says it needs money to stop localized flooding and erosion problems in the St. Louis area.
Under the plan, which is called is Proposition S, $30 million would be generated to allow MSD to address issues with flooding. The utility says there are 500 storm water issues throughout the St. Louis area that fall under the category of flooding and erosion.
The utility says it currently has no money to deal with such problems but says it believes it can solve all of them in the next 25 years.
“The average property owner, the average residential property owner, is being asked to pay another $2.25 a month or $27 a year,” said Brian Hoelscher with MSD.
The new rate would not only apply to homeowners but also to non-profits, city governments, the airport and companies.
If the voters approve the plan on April 2, the increased rate will start being collected in January 2020 and work on trouble spots could start in 2021.
For more information on the plan, click here.
