SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - It’s a smell that South County residents who live near the MSD Lemay wastewater treatment plant hopes goes away soon.
“Frankly speaking, it just kind of smells bad,” said Mike Schramke.
On April 6, St. Louis area voters will decide how they will fund a four-year, $1.5 billion capital improvement program, by voting on Proposition Y. The program will improve several wastewater projects over the course of four years.
On the list of improvements, is the replacement of the incinerators at the Bissell Treatment Plant in North City and the Lemay plant in South County. Both plants burn thousands of pounds of sewage through their smokestacks. Pumping chemicals such as arsenic, lead, and sulfur into the air.
“We have certain levels that we have to keep the air quality at, and we’ve been well under those levels,” said Sean Hadley with MSD.
MSD says voters will decide to fund the improvement project one of two ways. A "yes" vote would finance the project with bonds, increasing a customer’s bill by 3.5 percent. If the measure does not pass, MSD says customers will see a 17 percent increase over three years.
