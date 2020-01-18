Typically one to refrain from publicly mentioning the names of specific players in trade or free agent discussions, Cardinals president of baseball operations dropped a little nugget of insight Saturday into the Cardinals upcoming plans for free agency.
“I’m hopeful we’ll get Wieters done,” Mozeliak said during his media session at Saturday's Winter Warm-Up when asked about his team's efforts in pursuing a backup catcher. “I really am. We still need to dot i’s and cross t’s on that but I’m hopeful that will happen.”
Matt Wieters is a free agent following his 2019 season with St. Louis. Wieters joined the Cardinals last spring training on a minor-league contract before ultimately assuming a big-league role when the team headed north from Jupiter, FL. He slugged 11 home runs in 183 plate appearances as Yadier Molina’s backup, sparking the team with clutch hits at opportune times on multiple occasions.
While his batting average sagged at .214, his .704 OPS, including the aforementioned power element, was an improvement over the output from the backup catcher role in St. Louis in previous years. A veteran presence with Gold Gloves and All-Star appearances to his credit, the Cardinals appreciate what Wieters brought to the role last season.
Though the Cardinals were the only MLB team to call him with an offer last season, it was uncertain whether he might have additional suitors this time around. Mozeliak's willingness to mention their pursuit of Wieters openly is a pretty good indication that the team will ultimately find a way to bring him back in short order.
The Cardinals would conceivably have the ability to offer Wieters a major-league contract and a spot on the 40-man roster from the outset this time. The team's roster currently stands at 39--with one Wieters-sized opening yet to be filled.
