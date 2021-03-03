JUPITER, Fla. (KMOV.com) — Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak met with the media via Zoom Wednesday to discuss the news that MLB would make use of an Alternate Training Site in April. The Triple-A season, which was originally scheduled to begin April 6, will now be pushed back to May.
Alternate sites are coming back — and the AAA season, which was scheduled to begin April 6, will be delayed for at least a month, sources tell ESPN.News at ESPN on the reason for delay, the wait for vaccines and how this alt site will differ from 2020's: https://t.co/zRRT6mn7Nz— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 2, 2021
Whereas last year the Cardinals used the alternate site for the dual purposes of giving experience to younger prospects and preparing Major League depth options to contribute to the club at a moment’s notice, it seems the primary motivation for this April’s site will be the latter.
“The alternative camp is going to be used as, really, insurance for our major-league club,” Mozeliak said. “Ultimately, by the time we get to May, you’re hopefully in full swing with the minor leagues going. Whether that’s A-ball, high-A, double-A or triple-A, the whole idea for anybody that's assigned to those rosters is to give them growth opportunities. So as I look at the roster for our alt camp, it's really about making sure that we have protection for our Major League team.”
Though players like Matthew Liberatore and Nolan Gorman have discussed this spring their perceptions of the benefits of participating in the alternate site last year, Mozeliak was candid in sharing his assessment that the camp wasn’t all that valuable for player development purposes.
“I hope not,” Mozeliak said when asked whether the alternate site model might be one the team would use in future seasons. “No, I don't think it's all that beneficial. I think last year, obviously, it fit a need, and it allowed us to have a pretty diverse roster in the sense of, we had some pretty young players right out of the draft to players that were ultimately protecting us should we need help at the Major League club. But I think from a truly developmental standpoint, committing two months of strictly—almost like an instructional league type of style—is not all that helpful.
"I think ultimately, you grow as a player when you're able to play the game.”
The Cardinals used their Double-A campus in Springfield, Missouri for the alternate site last summer. The team is currently engaged in conversations on where it will house the site this time around, with a return to Springfield as a possibility. Mozeliak said the team will work with Missouri State, with whom they share the Springfield site, to resolve potential conflicts on that front. Other possibilities for the site could include local independent ball facilities, but the Cardinals would have to be comfortable that the infrastructure in place at those facilities could accommodate the club’s needs.
The Cardinals hope to work through their potential options in the coming days in order to establish a solution for the alternate camp, which they’re hoping will be merely a short-term arrangement this season.
“Obviously, location does matter in terms of convenience,” Mozeliak said. “We’re thinking and planning for this to roughly be about a 30-day experience, and then hopefully the minor leagues going on in early May, fingers crossed.”
