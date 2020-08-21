ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- For those missing dinner and a movie, there's now a change to once again to do both.
A handful of movie theaters are now reopen, including some popular St. Charles multiplexes.
Although St. Charles County does not have a mask mandate, businesses do require them.
When patrons arrive at the theater, they'll notice- like nearly everything else in the pandemic- there will be some changes.
"As you walk in you'll see every seat has a piece of tape over it," said Mike Thomas with St. Charles 18 Cinemas.
Crews will wipe down and sanitize each seat and table between showings.
Every time someone uses the self-serve area it will be wiped down.
"We're wiping down door handles every 15 to 30 minutes, restrooms are being checked continuously," he said.
Theaters will be limited to 50% capacity with social distancing.
No more than 50 people in the lobby at one time.
The Marcus Theatre chain owns nine theaters around St. Louis and the company's website has three short videos explaining what you can expect before, during and after a movie is shown.
You can buy tickets ahead-of-time on the theater's app, which also allows you to order concessions to be delivered to your seat.
"We want people to know we've put all these policies and procedures in place so that when they do come to the theater, it's a safe experience for them," Thomas said.
The theaters have been closed for months, and the chains are hoping the movie goers will return.
Before the doors opened Friday, St. Charles 18 pre-sold about 300 tickets.
They're hoping by the end of the evening to have sold 500-600, roughly one-third of the number of tickets they would sell on a typical Friday night before the pandemic.
