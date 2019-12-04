MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) -- Whats a better way to spend the end of August than a Maroon 5 concert, right?
Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor are heading to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for their 2020 tour on Aug.29.
Pre-sale tickets will go on sale Monday at noon and general public can buy the tickets on Dec. 13.
There will be VIP tickets available that will include exclusive perks like a free first drink and $50 Uber Credit.
