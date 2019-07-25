UPDATE: A previous version of this story included additional items the family claimed had been stolen. We have conflicting reports about those items, and therefore have removed them from this story.
KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Kirkwood family is out hundreds of dollars after two men from a local moving company were caught on their home surveillance video robbing them while their backs were turned.
The family, who did not want to be identified for their safety, hired Anchor Moving out of South City. The homeowner says she had a gut feeling something might be off with the movers and decided to review video from her surveillance camera while they were still on the job.
The two men are seen on surveillance video stealing cologne and a baseball hat while the family was standing just feet away.
“It was literally done with our back turned to them," the homeowner said. “You just never know who you can and cannot trust.”
“They pretend to play with the grandchild, make noise as a distraction, act happy and friendly and yet when you turn your back and look away they’re robbing you blind," said the homeowner.
The family made a plan to call police on their way to meet the movers at a nearby storage unit. When they arrived, police arrested them.
News 4 called Anchor Moving and spoke to the owner, Mike Winkler. He says both men worked for him for about two years and there were no prior issues. They have since been fired.
“People say run a background check, if the person is never caught, a background check is not going to tell you anything," said Winkler. "I’m glad they were caught. And she was obviously not charged for the move."
News 4 also reached out to the Kirkwood Police Department Thursday with questions about what happened, including whether there could be more victims, but was told no one was available to talk.
