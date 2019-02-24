ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- Illinois State police are cracking down on vehicles not moving over and giving space to working emergency vehicles.
The Illinois state Police said in a facebook post they are doing Move Over details across the state because of the number of emergency vehicles which have been hit since January 1.
Police said there have been 10 troopers hit since the beginning of the year, resulting in the death of one.
The department explained that the detail will involved two police vehicles, one behind a vehicle pulled over for a traffic stop, and one hiding in front of the truck. The one in hiding will sit and wait for drivers who violate the Move Over Law and will take enforcement action on those in violation.
Any tickets given require an appearance in court.
Police tell drivers they need to slow down as they approach police vehicles, move over, and proceed with caution.
