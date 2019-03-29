FREEPORT, ILL. (KMOV.com/ AP) -- Move over when you see emergency vehicles -- It's a reminder that Illinois State Police are hammering down on after a second trooper was killed.
Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was inspecting a semi truck on Route 20 just west of Route 75 near Freeport Thursday when another tractor trailer crashed into her squad car.
Jones-Story died from her injuries, officials say. She is the second Illinois State trooper to be killed this year.
"They need to pay attention. they need to care about these troopers, they need to care about their fellow citizens, they need to care about themselves. people are dying because they just don't care," said Brendan Kelly with the Illinois State Police.
Now, troopers are increasing patrols to enforce Scott's Law. The law requires drivers to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle.
Drivers can face a fine up to $10,000 and have their license suspended if they break the law.
Citations for violations of the "Move Over Law" and improper lane usage has been issued to the unidentified truck driver.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted his condolences to Jones-Story's family. He also renewed his call for motorists to follow the rule, also known as the Move Over law.
"Our state troopers do incredible work keeping the public safe, and it is devastating to the entire state that another has been killed on the side of a highway," Pritzker wrote.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing, with troopers working with Stephenson County State's Attorney's Office.
