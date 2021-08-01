ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Yadier Molina etched his name deeper into the Cardinals' record book with another milestone moment on Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium. And this particular record gives him some bragging rights over one of his former teammate and long-time friend.
With a fifth-inning single against Twins pitcher John Gant—yes, that John Gant—Molina surpassed Albert Pujols for fourth on the all-time Cardinals hits list. Gant made his first appearance for Minnesota Sunday following Friday's trade that sent him to the Twins for veteran left-hander J.A. Happ.
Before getting down to the business of passing his former teammate on the franchise hits list, Molina acknowledged his other former teammate on the mound prior to the at-bat.
August 1, 2021
Career hit No. 2,074 for Molina—all with St. Louis, of course—leaves Molina behind only Hall of Famers Stan Musial, Lou Brock and Rogers Hornsby in the history of the Cardinals organization.
Pujols, who departed St. Louis following the 2011 World Series championship, racked up some mind-boggling numbers over the course of his 10 years with the Cardinals, from 2001 to 2011. But Molina—who began his big-league career with the Cardinals started a few years after Pujols, in 2004—was the one who stayed. Yadi has remained with St. Louis for the entirety of his career, cementing his status as one of the most beloved players in team history.
HISTORY!Yadi passes Pujols! pic.twitter.com/9SiVpmchuB— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 1, 2021
Molina teamed up with Adam Wainwright as the starting battery on Sunday for the 294th time in their illustrious Cardinals careers, fourth-most in MLB history. The St. Louis duo is still chasing down the 306 starts made by Red Faber and Ray Schalk of the 1914-1926 White Sox.
With only a couple months remaining in the 2021 season, Yadi and Waino might need another season together to get there. Something tells me Cardinals fans wouldn't mind.
