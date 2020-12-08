EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Some in East St. Louis are concerned about the community's access to COVID-19 testing after Illinois health officials moved a testing site out of the city to St. Clair Square.
The previous testing site was at the Jackie-Joyner Kersee Community Center, but state health officials say the parking lot at St. Clair Square has more space for cars, which increases the number of people tested.
On average, health officials say about 300 people a day were tested at the Jackie-Joyner Kersee Community Center. Residents say the community center was a great location for testing because two bus stops are a short distance away.
"I think our community is more seriously impacted by this pandemic, say more than people in the suburban parts of St. Clair County. I think people in East St. Louis specifically need more access to testing," said business owner Willie Harris.
The Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy says studies show that African Americans are three times more likely than whites to contract COVID-19 and twice as likely to die from the disease.
Testing is still being held in East St. Louis outside a printing shop on State Street. COVID-19 testing has been held at that location on Sundays and Mondays for the past month.
"They come on Sunday and Monday. I'd like to see a few more days added to it," said Joseph Jackson, Jr., who owns the print shop.
The testing at St. Clair Square operates from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
