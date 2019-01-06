ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A visitation will take place Sunday night for the four family members killed in St. Charles last week.
Kate Kasten, her son Jonathan, her daughter Zoe, and her mother Jane Moeckel were shot and killed inside Kate's St. Charles home on December 29.
A visitation will be held for the family at Collier Funeral Home in Maryland Heights began at 3 p.m. and will close its doors at 8 p.m.
A large crowd of mourners gathered at the funeral home to pay their respects.
The funeral for the four will be Monday at 10 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Ellisville.
