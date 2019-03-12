ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Tuesday, hundreds paid their final respects to Godfrey Fire Capt. Jake Ringering, who died in the line of duty last week.
Captain Jake Ringering died as a result of injuries sustained while battling a house fire on Culp Lane, near the Bethalto Sports Complex. Officials said the 37-year-old was injured when a portion of a brick house collapsed while firefighters were working to extinguish the fire.
As family and friends of Capt. Ringering filed into St. Mary’s Catholic Church, fellow parishioner Donovan Ehrman watched alongside his son Tuesday morning.
“We just want to be here to show our support for all our first responders and the Ringerings to say their sacrifice has not gone unnoticed,” he said.
Mourners are expected to line the funeral procession route for Capt. Ringering, which will go from St. Mary’s Church to Valhalla Memorial Park following the funeral service.
